Active and very warm pattern to start the new week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s going to be an active and unseasonably warm first few days of the last week of January. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s both today and tomorrow despite skies being mainly cloudy... on and off showers and a few storms are expected between now and the middle of the workweek! While a couple of random light passing showers can’t be ruled out today, the chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms will likely hold off until tonight.