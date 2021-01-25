Active and very warm pattern to start the new week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s going to be an active and unseasonably warm first few days of the last week of January. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s both today and tomorrow despite skies being mainly cloudy... on and off showers and a few storms are expected between now and the middle of the workweek! While a couple of random light passing showers can’t be ruled out today, the chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms will likely hold off until tonight.
It will also be a breezy day with on and off wind gusts of 20-30 mph.
As a cold front pushes in, the aforementioned rain chances will rise to about 50% after midnight into early Tuesday morning. No severe weather is expected, and a good portion of the overnight will be rain-free in most locations.
Once the front passes through our area early Tuesday, it will stall just to our south. That will provide a decent chance at scattered showers and thunderstorms for folks along and south of U.S. 80 throughout the day Tuesday.
That front will then lift north as a warm front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which will bring a high chance of rain and storms for the entire area during that period.
We will all dry out by or shortly after lunchtime Wednesday with cooler temperatures for most in the 60s.
No severe weather is expected over the next few days, but some pockets of heavy rain are certainly a good bet with an abundance of moisture in the atmosphere. It will feel muggy!
Conditions will turn breezy again for Wednesday and Thursday as colder air advects in from the north behind the departing cold front. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday and jump back into the lower 60s heading into the weekend.
Fortunately it will turn sunny to end the week and kick off the weekend. Another chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm enters the forecast for next Sunday with another front.
