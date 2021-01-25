Alabama sees decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The overall number of patients requiring hospital care for COVID-19 is declining. This is the first signal of relief for health care providers after a significant surge in critical cases following Thanksgiving and Christmas that nearly crippled hospitals across Alabama.
According to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the seven-day hospitalization average dropped by 350 over the course of last week. As of Sunday, the new seven-day average is 2,485 cases.
In Montgomery, Baptist Health is treating 155 inpatients at its three locations. Jackson Hospital was treating 96 inpatients on Friday.
The state’s COVID case numbers have also dropped. 1839 new cases were reported Monday, Alabama’s seven-day average is 2,711.
Last week, the state reported a total of 18,860 new cases, 2,221 cases fewer than the week prior.
Despite the decline, public health experts stress the need to mitigate the spread of the virus with social distancing, wearing a mask, and vigorous hand washing to continue on this downward trend.
Dr. Don Williamson, President of the Alabama Hospital Association said now is not the time to let our guard down.
With a new variant spreading in nearby states, Williamson said it’s important to get as many people vaccinated as possible in the next six weeks to attempt to slow the spread.
Montgomery Public Schools announced Monday the district will transition to remote learning for both students and teachers. MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says the district will remain on a virtual learning plan until the COVID-19 vaccine is available to employees.
