ASU approved as COVID-19 vaccination site

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has approved Alabama State University as a COVID-19 vaccine site.
The University has received 2,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and plans to offer them in phases.
ASU President Quinton Ross says the university will provide vaccines on campus and around the community through its partnership with the Montgomery Housing Authority and the health department.
ASU’s vaccines are only for eligible recipients associated with the university. The local community is also included in the disbursement plan as guided by ADPH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Joyce Loyd-Davis, who directs the university’s health center, said they will start by allowing the vaccine to be administered to the university’s health care workers, those with the campus COVID-19 health team, and first responders. This is part of Phase 1a.
Those who are eligible may contact ASU health services.
“We have developed a disbursement plan that begins with ASU’s health care workers and public safety employees. The vaccine will be available according to the phases highlighted in the distribution plan which includes the rest of the campus and ultimately the local community,” said Loyd-Davis.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the vaccine is currently only available to people 75 or older, health care workers, and first reponders.
