Autauga County Sheriff’s Office mourns deputy’s death

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a veteran law enforcement officer.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lt. Jon Herbert,” the sheriff’s office said.
Herbert, “a seasoned deputy” who spent much of his career in Chambers County law enforcement before coming to Autauga County in 2016, died Sunday at his home.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy suffered a medical emergency and was unable to recover.
Sheriff Joe Sedinger said of his officer he “could always count on Herbert to complete any task that he was assigned without any complaints.”
Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.
