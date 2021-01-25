Cash reward increased in 2014 Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than six years have passed since Montgomery police found the body of Brandon Harris, an expectant father who had dreams of becoming an engineer. There’s never been an arrest in the case or closure for his family.
Now, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is hoping an increase in reward money will help heat up this 2014 cold case. It’s increasing its cash reward from $1,000 to $5,000. That’s on top of the $5,000 rewards each from the governor’s office and the City of Montgomery for a total of $15,000.
“People hold on to information for different reasons. Sometimes, a lifestyle change, guilt, or a new opportunity is presented to a person that leads them to provide information, even after they have held on to information for years,” said CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett.
It was 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 of that year. Harris had apparently stepped out the unit he shared with girlfriend at the Liberty Square Apartments, located behind Walmart on Eastern Boulevard, to talk with someone in a car that had pulled into the parking lot.
Shots rang out and 911 calls quickly resulted in the arrival of police and first responders. But it was too late. Harris’ body was found in an apartment breezeway a short time later.
Investigators have long believed someone in the vehicle shot Harris.
Back in 2016, the Montgomery County district attorney’s office revealed new details in hopes of jump starting the case again on its second anniversary. DA Daryl Bailey released 911 tapes, photos of the scene, and information on a small, white, four-door vehicle with tinted windows that was reported leaving the area around the same time as the shooting.
“The police so far have exhausted all leads,” Bailey said at the time. “We’re asking now for the community’s help to solve this case. This is an apartment complex with hundreds of people that live here, driving in and out. Somebody that night saw something.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.