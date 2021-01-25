HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ wraps up Wetumpka filming

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - HGTV’s new show “Home Town Takeover” has wrapped up production and filming has ended in downtown Wetumpka.
While there are a few production crew members still in town, the majority, including the show’s stars Ben and Erin Napier, have returned to their own hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.
”We’re looking forward to what they have produced and when it’s presented in the early spring, we’re going to be excited to see Wetumpka shown throughout the country,” said Mayor Jerry Willis.
Wetumpka, still recovering from a 2019 tornado that hit the downtown area, was surprised in mid-2020 to learn it would be the focus of the HGTV show that moves beyond renovating a home, rather it takes over an entire town.
The city in Elmore County was selected after the show’s producers looked through nearly half a million photos and videos that highlighted more than 2,600 towns across the nation.
Once production began, the Napiers set about restoring homes, homes and businesses in the downtown area and even promised to reveal some unique historic treasures.
Now, the show moves into post-production with an airdate sometime in the near future.
