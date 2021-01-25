Man charged with murder after Phenix City double shooting

Darius King, charged in Phenix City double murder (Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | January 25, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 2:36 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A double shooting in Phenix City that left two men dead now leaves another man behind bars.

25-year-old Daven Lindsey and 24-year-old Dadrian Trottman were shot and killed on Sandfort Rd. in Phenix City on Jan. 21.

On the night of the homicides, officers 28-year-old Darius Jamar King into custody as a person of interest. Now, King is being charged with murder. Police say other charges could be pending.

He is being held in the Russell County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

