Man charged with murder after Phenix City double shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A double shooting in Phenix City that left two men dead now leaves another man behind bars.
On the night of the homicides, officers 28-year-old Darius Jamar King into custody as a person of interest. Now, King is being charged with murder. Police say other charges could be pending.
He is being held in the Russell County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.