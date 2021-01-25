Man injured in Montgomery shooting Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured in a shooting Monday, according to Montgomery police.
Capt. Saba Coleman says officers and medics were called around 7 a.m. to the 200 block of Ashburton Drive after a call that someone had been shot. At the scene. officers found a man who had non-life threatening injuries from a shooting.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made and Coleman says no details related to the investigation are available for release.
