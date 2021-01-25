Montgomery man faces multiple armed robbery charges

Dominique Jones is charged with multiple counts of first-degree robbery. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | January 25, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 3:30 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with holding a woman at gunpoint while robbing her, according to court documents.

Dominique Lamar Jones, 27, is accused of stealing debit cards and money from the victim around 2 a.m. Saturday. The court documents indicate the crime happened at the same address as Jones’s home.

Charges include three first-degree robbery counts as well as one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Jones is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $121,000.

