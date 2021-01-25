Montgomery man faces multiple armed robbery charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with holding a woman at gunpoint while robbing her, according to court documents.
Dominique Lamar Jones, 27, is accused of stealing debit cards and money from the victim around 2 a.m. Saturday. The court documents indicate the crime happened at the same address as Jones’s home.
Charges include three first-degree robbery counts as well as one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Jones is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $121,000.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.