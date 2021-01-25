Montgomery restaurant owner talks COVID-19 vaccine for employees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fried Tomato Buffet has gone through many measures to keep their customers and employees safe while inside the restaurant.
They have installed plexiglass, extra sanitizer and even a drive-thru are just a few things that the restaurant has done to provide safety during the pandemic.
General manager Eric Yim says now the talk has been about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Yim says seniors’ customers who regularly dine in have spoken well and are supporting the vaccine. However, his employees have given him mixed reviews about receiving it when it becomes available.
He is encouraging them to take the vaccine because he says it could be beneficial for restaurant.
“In the restaurant business, we work very closely with each other, especially in the kitchen. So, knowing that person took the vaccine, its sort of a relief. It’s a big comfort for us,” Yim said. “It’s a good thing for us, and our employees should be encouraged to take it.”
One employee remains hesitate about taking the vaccine. She said right now, she is going to wait.
“I’m just nervous, and I would like to see it in the long run, you know maybe,” Fried Tomato Buffet employee Mika Mason said.
So far, over 220,000 doses have been administered under the Phase 1A distribution plan in the state.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.