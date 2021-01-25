Suspect arrested in weekend Elba murder

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Elba woman.
Elba Police arrested James Edward Lee, 49, and charged him with the murder of Shaquetha Sharaey Tyson, 28, over the weekend.
Police were asked to do a welfare check on Saturday and discovered Tyson’s body and signs of foul play at a home on Adkinson Avenue.
The investigation led to James Edward Lee as a suspect and he was arrested and charged with murder.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and Lee could face other charges.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.