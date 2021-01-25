Suspect surrenders after Tuscaloosa police officer shot in bulletproof vest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody in Tuscaloosa after he is accused of shooting at two Tuscaloosa Police Department officers Monday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. when two officers were called to an apartment complex located at 1800 Links Boulevard on reports of a man walking around the complex with a gun.
When police arrived, they found the 20-year-old suspect - whose identity has not yet been released - on the golf course at the complex. Police say he refused to acknowledge commands to stop and drop his weapon.
Police then say they followed the man across the golf course to the lake where he fired multiple shots at the officers.
One of the officers was hit in his bulletproof vest, which thankfully stopped the round only causing bruising to his ribs.
Officers from multiple Tuscaloosa County agencies then responded to the scene and surrounded the area.
The suspect eventually surrendered to authorities around 5:09 p.m. He was taken into custody then DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his hand. The suspect remains hospitalized.
Officials say a second officer received a minor injury during the incident. Both officers were treated and released from DCH by 7 p.m.
Investigators will conduct a criminal investigation to determine what charges the suspect will face.
