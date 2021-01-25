Want snow? California mountains could see over 10 feet of snow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Can you imagine a 10-day forecast that calls for feet and feet and feet of snow? No, we aren’t going to see that here in Central Alabama, but the mountains of California will need multiple yard sticks to measure the snow that’s on its way.
A series of storms will move into the Western U.S. over the next 10 days or so, each bringing plenty of fresh powder -- especially in the Sierra Nevada Mountains that run parallel to the California-Nevada state line.
Total snow through this Friday morning is forecast to reach 60-100″ in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada as a strong system slams into California. That’s not where it stops, though.
An additional 1-2 systems are forecast to impact California this weekend into next week, each bringing more snow.
Over the course of the next 10 days, the higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada Mountains will probably wind up seeing 100-150″ of snowfall. The absolute highest totals could head for the 150-200″ range.
Let that sink in for a moment...
Oh, and if you’re counting at home, this all translates into 6 to as much as 15 feet of snow. Yes, that would bury most vehicles and single story homes.
Storms like these are not unheard of out in the mountains of California, but they don’t happen all the time. It’s normal for the higher elevations out there to pick up a couple to a few hundred inches of snow per winter season.
In fact, snow totals can get as high as 600-900 inches in an extremely active season! That is a ridiculous 50-75 feet of snowfall!
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.