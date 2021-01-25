Woman charged with arson at Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Mobile area woman has been arrested and charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to a Montgomery man’s home, according to court documents.
Keisha Lyn Prim, 29, of Theodore, was arrested by Montgomery police shortly after a fire in the 1400 block of East Audubon Road Saturday night.
Police and fire medics responded to the scene around 8:15 p.m. but court documents indicate before the fire started one of the homeowner’s neighbors contacted him to report someone was at his house.
The court documents state that when the homeowner arrived, he found the blinds in one window had been torn down and that a fire was visible inside.
Once inside, the victim is said to have found Prim burning his clothing and spraying lighter fluid around the house. An empty lighter fluid bottle was also found in a hallway.
Prim left the house before first responders arrived, but police arrested her a short time later at another location that was not specified, the documents said.
Documents also noted a possible motive as the victim said Prim was upset with him because he was seeing another woman.
Prim is being held on a $30,000 bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
