Additional scattered showers, storms expected through Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday afternoon has been fairly quiet, with the exception of a few scattered showers in far southeast Alabama. For everyone else, we are currently dealing with a mostly cloudy sky with a few peeks of sunshine; temperatures have remained mild with the majority of our area sitting in the upper 60s and low 70s. After hanging up just to our south today, the front that brought shower and storm activity to our area late last night will lift back north as a warm front this evening... the result will be an enhanced chance of showers and perhaps a few storms.
This activity will linger into Wednesday morning before coming to an end; some heavier pockets of rain and lightning are expected with this activity, but there really isn’t a severe risk tonight into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures for most will reach the 60s, but those in South Alabama could certainly head back into the 70s.
Conditions will turn breezy for Wednesday and early Thursday as colder air advects in from the north behind the departing cold front. Wind gusts will reach 20-30 mph during this period.
Highs will be in the middle 50s Thursday and jump back into the 60s heading into the weekend.
Fortunately there will be a good deal of sunshine to end the week and kick off the weekend.
Another chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm enters the forecast for the late Saturday night - Sunday time period thanks to another cold front set to move through. Severe weather looks unlikely with that system despite highs around 70, but we will be watching it either way!
