Additional scattered showers, storms expected through Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday afternoon has been fairly quiet, with the exception of a few scattered showers in far southeast Alabama. For everyone else, we are currently dealing with a mostly cloudy sky with a few peeks of sunshine; temperatures have remained mild with the majority of our area sitting in the upper 60s and low 70s. After hanging up just to our south today, the front that brought shower and storm activity to our area late last night will lift back north as a warm front this evening... the result will be an enhanced chance of showers and perhaps a few storms.