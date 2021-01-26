Adults urged to check on children’s well-being during virtual learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A board member for Montgomery Public Schools is urged the community to check on children as they go back into virtual learning.
Board member Jannah Bailey, who is also the executive director of Child Protect, spoke at a press conference Monday to announce that MPS is returning to virtual learning until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to the school system.
“We have seen our numbers at Child Protect up 40% from this time last year, and the number of child abuse cases, particularly severe physical abuse, and domestic violence, and that has a lot to do with the stress now that families are under with parents having to stay home, with parents having a lot, that have lost their jobs, and now they’re having the stress of the children in virtual. So I just want to put that out there as a reminder. We all have to be responsible for these kids and we’ve got to be the eyes and ears for their safety and for their well-being and especially their learning at this time,” Bailey said.
You can call HandsOn River Region at 211 if you need to report abuse.
