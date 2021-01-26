Adults urged to check on children’s well-being during virtual learning

“We have seen our numbers at Child Protect up 40% from this time last year, and the number of child abuse cases, particularly severe physical abuse, and domestic violence, and that has a lot to do with the stress now that families are under with parents having to stay home, with parents having a lot, that have lost their jobs, and now they’re having the stress of the children in virtual. So I just want to put that out there as a reminder. We all have to be responsible for these kids and we’ve got to be the eyes and ears for their safety and for their well-being and especially their learning at this time,” Bailey said.