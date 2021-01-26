Alabama Family Central website connects families to resources

“They’ve been thinking about this at this state for years,” said Dr. Melissa Scarpate, heading up the new website. " If you’re a parent or a caregiver, you might need to go to DHR for one service. And then you might need to go to the Department of Early Childhood for another, rehab services for another. And so instead of, you know, parents and caregivers driving all around town trying to go find the information they need, we have one place now where you can access it with search terms, or navigate by pointing and clicking. And just to be able to have it in one place that they can get the information from their living room is a really helpful thing, especially right now with COVID. And you know, everybody stuck at home, lots of places are closed. I think it’s perfect timing for this to have launched now, to provide those resources.”