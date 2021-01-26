Alabama lawmakers prepare for 2021 session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama legislative session is a week away and state lawmakers are outlining what they want to accomplish this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be one of the focal points of the legislative session, according to several lawmakers.
Republican Sen. Will Barfoot, R-Montgomery, and other lawmakers have said the state should put in place COVID-19 liability protections for businesses. Other surrounding states have enacted legislation similar to this. It aims to protect businesses from lawsuits by people claiming they contracted the virus at that business.
Barfoot believes lawmakers should also pass legislation to prohibit the state from taxing stimulus checks and the PPP money people received from the federal government.
Gov. Kay Ivey has echoed support to pass similar legislation. Ivey signed an emergency proclamation, meant to be temporary, allowing Alabama citizens and businesses to avoid paying state taxes on certain benefits received under the federal CARES Act.
Barfoot also is sponsoring a bill to limit the powers of the State Health Officer during a state of emergency.
Democratic Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, said he wants lawmakers to look at extended unemployment benefits or providing additional assistance for those struggling during the pandemic.
Smitherman also said it is time the state pass a lottery. Other lawmakers have discussed bringing forth lottery proposals during the 2021 session.
Police reform and prison reform are other agenda items Smitherman believes should be priorities during the session.
The 2021 legislative session begins Feb. 2.
