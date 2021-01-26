Alabama reports 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama added 2,900 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. With that, the state’s seven-day average drops to 1,990 new cases per day.
Alabama has reported a total of 6,467 cases so far for the week and 239 deaths.
In Montgomery County, ADPH reported 132 cases Tuesday with a seven-day average of 126 cases per day. In all, the county has reported 347 cases for the week.
Alabama’s hospitals continue to see a decline in COVID-19 inpatients from a high of more than 3,100, but thousands are still being treated across the state.
On Monday, hospitals were treating 2,285 inpatients and the seven-day average was at 2,412 inpatients per day. On Tuesday, those numbers dropped to 2,222 hospitalized and and a seven-day average of 2,338.
In the Montgomery area, Baptist Health reported a drop in inpatient numbers from 155 Monday to 147 Tuesday. Jackson Hospital was treating 60 patients as of Monday.
Despite the decline, public health experts stress the need to mitigate the spread of the virus with social distancing, wearing a mask, and vigorous hand washing to continue on this downward trend.
The state’s vaccination efforts are ongoing. Currently, the state has been allotted 521,225 vaccine doses, including federal program allocations. A total of 255,291 of those doses, or about 49 percent, have been administered so far.
About 135,000 vaccines are from Moderna, which requires only a single shot. Another 120,000 doses are from Pfizer, which requires two doses.
COVID vaccination clinics are being announced in multiple counties for the coming days.
Alabama COVID-19 Data Dashboard
ADPH provides data on a number of points related to COVID-19. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard
Alabama hospitals and clinics are providing a limited number of vaccinations to frontline medical workers, those in nursing homes, those over 75, and those in law enforcement including police and firefighters.
Alabama County Risk Indicator Map
The ADPH provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
Alabama K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard
Alabama’s school systems have been working to teach students through a variety of ways, whether in-person, through virtual or distance learning, or a hybrid option. ADPH and the state education department have since released a dashboard that is updated weekly that tracks the number of COVID-19 reports on a system-wide level. Each report includes combined student and staff data. Individual schools are not identified due to privacy policies.
Alabama Department of Corrections COVID-19 Data Dashboard
The Alabama Department of Corrections oversees more than 26,000 inmates. It provides a report on the disease among prisoners and ADOC staff.
Nationwide County-by-County COVID-19 Dashboard
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.