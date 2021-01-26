Brundidge police searching for store robbery suspects

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Brundidge police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery at a local convenience store.
Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James said they got the call at approximately 6:47 a.m. Monday and responded to the store in the 1000 block of U.S. 231.
Police say the owner and two patrons reported that two males robbed the business at gunpoint. They said the suspects held the clerk hostage while trying to rob them.
Police say both patrons engaged in a physical altercation with the suspects to try to stop them. No one was shot but one of the patrons received minor injuries.
James said the suspects stole one of the patron’s pickup truck and drove off. The truck was found wrecked a few miles away at U.S. 231 north and S.A. Graham Boulevard.
The suspects got in another vehicle and went north on Main Street.
Both are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brundidge police at 735-3333 or CrimeStoppers at 215-stop.
Police are being assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, and Clio Police Department.
