COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in several central Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is holding several COVID-19 vaccination clinics in central Alabama for people who qualify for the vaccine.
The vaccines will be offered by appointment only.
Those who currently quality for the vaccine in Alabama are healthcare providers, residents of long-term care, people who are 75 years old and older, police officers and firefighters.
The clinics will be held at the following locations:
- Autauga County: Clinics will be held on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Autauga County Health Department, 219 N. Court St., Prattville. Please call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Scheduling number at 1-855-566-5333 to make an appointment. Vaccinations are provided free of charge.
- Bullock County: Clinics will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Bullock County Health Department, 674 Hicks Industrial Blvd., Union Springs. Please call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Scheduling number at 1-855-566-5333 to make an appointment. Vaccinations are provided free of charge.
- Chambers County: Clinics will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Chambers County Health Department, 5 N. Medical Park Drive, Valley. Please call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Scheduling number at 1-855-566-5333 to make an appointment. Vaccinations are provided free of charge.
- Elmore County: Clinics will be held on Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m., and on Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Elmore County Health Department, 6501 U.S. Highway 231, Wetumpka. Please call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Scheduling number at 1-855-566-5333 to make an appointment. Vaccinations are provided free of charge.
- Lee County: Clinics will be held by appointment only on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Lee County Health Department, 1801 Corporate Drive, Opelika. Please call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Scheduling number at 1-855-566-5333 to make an appointment. Vaccinations are provided free of charge.
- Lowndes County: Clinics will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Lowndes County Health Department, 507 E. Tuskeena St., Hayneville. Please call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Scheduling number at 1-855-566-5333 to make an appointment. Vaccinations are provided free of charge.
- Montgomery County: Clinics will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 until 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Montgomery County Health Department, 3060 Mobile Highway, Montgomery. Please call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Scheduling number at 1-855-566-5333 to make an appointment. Vaccinations are provided free of charge.
- Russell County: Clinics will be held on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Russell County Health Department, 1850 Crawford Road, Phenix City. Please call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Scheduling number at 1-855-566-5333 to make an appointment. Vaccinations are provided free of charge.
- Tallapoosa County: Clinics will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 until 4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.at the Tallapoosa County Health Department, 2078 Sportplex Blvd., Alexander City. Please call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Scheduling number at 1-855-566-5333 to make an appointment. Vaccinations are provided free of charge.
According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a drive-thru clinic will also be held in Montgomery on Saturday, Jan. 30:
- The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Montgomery Fire Station number 9 located at 3003 E South Blvd. Recipients will stay in their vehicles and drive through the fire station. This will be a Phase 1A+ vaccination clinic, meaning recipients may be people who are 75 and older, first responders, or health care workers. A photo ID is required to receive the vaccine. Bring your insurance information if you are covered. Paperwork may be filled out while waiting in line at the clinic. Recipients may also call 334-625-2339 to fill it out ahead of time.
Some hospitals and clinics in Alabama are offering COVID-19 vaccines to the public. In central Alabama, the following hospitals and clinics have released information about getting a vaccine:
- East Alabama Medical Center is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those 75 years old and above who live in Chambers, Lee or Macon counties. If you meet the age and residence requirements, you may complete the online form. Those who register will be called to schedule a time to receive the vaccine. It may take several days to receive a call as the vaccine is still very limited. The public is asked to not call the hospital directly regarding vaccines.
- MainStreet Family Care: Detailed vaccination criteria can be found at www.mainstreetfamilycare.com/covid-19-vaccine. MainStreet’s contactless registration system allows eligible patients in need of a vaccine to pre-register online at www.mainstreeetfamilycare.com/online-registration.
- Jackson Hospital is no longer accepting pre-registrations for vaccines. The hospital has met its quota and has asked people to check back for updates as more vaccines become available.
- Baptist Hospital: The hospital is scheduling appointments for those who are eligible, which are people in Phase 1A, plus people ages 75 and older and first responders. Eligible people who meet the designated Alabama Department of Public Health criteria may schedule appointments by calling 334-747-CVAC (2822). The phone line is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, but those calling are asked to have patience getting through.
According to ADPH, as of Monday 255,291 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Alabama.
ADPH says it is working to improve COVID-19 vaccine scheduling capabilities and is creating an online registration portal.
General information about COVID-19 is available through the COVID-19 Information Hotline number, 1-800-270-7268.
