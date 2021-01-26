COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held in Montgomery on Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery and Montgomery County are partnering with the Alabama Department of Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The clinic will be from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Montgomery Fire Station number 9 located at 3003 E South Blvd. Recipients will stay in their vehicles and drive through the fire station.
This will be a Phase 1A+ vaccination clinic, meaning recipients may be people who are 75 and older, first responders, or health care workers.
A photo ID is required to receive the vaccine. Bring your insurance information if you are covered.
Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thornton said this is for the first vaccine dose. Recipients will have to make an appointment for the second dose.
Paperwork may be filled out while waiting in line at the clinic. Recipients may also call 334-625-2339 to fill it out ahead of time.
Thornton said there could be between 500 and 1,000 doses given, although an exact number is not known.
