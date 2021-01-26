Macon County sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said Tuesday he feels like he’s been hit by a truck after testing positive for COVID-19.
Brunson said he didn’t feel good on Friday and decided to get tested for coronavirus. His test results came back positive of Saturday.
Macon County’s top cop said, like many others exhibiting symptoms, his sense of taste and smell are gone and he feels awful.
“I just want everybody to know it’s real,” he said Tuesday. “I think people started getting relaxed with the masks and the gloves and I know you have different beliefs on what the CDC said and all that, but it is real.”
The sheriff said he doesn’t know where he contracted the illness from.
“Even though I kept my mask on, I washed my hands, I sanitized, and I have no idea where I picked it up from, cause I’m very cautious,” he explained. “So that does tell you you still have a chance of catching this COVID-19.”
Asked if anyone else in his office tested positive, the sheriff said none of the deputies around him have contracted it.
Brunson was eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as he’s covered because of his position in law enforcement. But he decided against getting the shot prior to testing positive.
He explained that while the vaccine is currently available to first responders, he elected not to get vaccinated because he has a medical history of allergic reactions. He did add, however, that he will continue to talk with his doctor about it and may opt to take the vaccine at some point in the future.
Sheriff Brunson said he felt better on Tuesday but he remains in quarantine while recovering.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Macon County has reported just over 1,200 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic was found in Alabama in March. A total of 37 deaths have been reported in the county.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.