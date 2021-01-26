Some Alabama teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine

“We’ve told all providers that Alabama is in this current phase and this is your priority group, but if you have vaccine available and you are making sufficient outreach and you’re communicating with other providers in your community, and there aren’t uncovered people in these priority groups who are seeking a vaccine, then they have the ability to touch these other groups if they can do that,” Harris said. “We mostly want to do that to make sure they’re not wasting vaccine or they don’t have vaccine on the shelf so I know some educators have already begun to receive that, and we don’t quarrel about that.”