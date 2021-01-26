State superintendent comments on MPS faculty deaths, virtual learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey is weighing in Montgomery Public Schools’ decision for all students and faculty to work remotely.
The school system’s decision follows the recent deaths of four faculty members. MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore said they will move to a virtual schedule on Feb. 1 and remain virtual until a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the school system.
“Well, there certainly have been some shockwaves to go through the Montgomery community because there have been too many losses of faculty and staff members,” Mackey said. “Now we know some of those have been from, unfortunately, violent deaths from other causes that were not related to COVID, a few of them were related to COVID, but the total number of the loss of faculty has been really hard on this community and we continue to support them and work through that.”
“I know that they’re hoping that there’ll be a vaccine available soon. We’re hoping there’ll be a vaccine available soon. We want every student back into a classroom, there’s no question about that, as soon we know that it’s safe to do so,” he said.
