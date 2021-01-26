Suspect arrested in Montgomery shooting case from November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a November Montgomery shooting case has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Derius Burton, 31, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Burton is accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle around 9:30 on the night of Nov. 20. Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of South Mall Circle.
The suspect is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $30,000.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.