WBRC SkyTracker: Fultondale hotel severely damaged in EF-2 tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A tornado slammed into the Hampton Inn in Fultondale Monday night ripping part of the hotel’s face off and sending debris flying.
Survey crews with the National Weather Service found at least high-end EF-2 tornado damage, indicating winds of 135 mph.
The hotel is located at I-65 and Walker Chapel Rd.
Rooms were exposed to show beds, chairs, wires and bathtubs.
Debris from the building smashed cars in the parking lot, and blew out car windshields.
People staying here were moved to the Civic Center and another area hotel for safe shelter. They are returning to damaged or destroyed belongings including their cars.
The WBRC SkyTracker flew over the damage Tuesday morning and you can see how much of this hotel is gone.
