Woman arrested after drugs tossed over Macon County Jail fence

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman who is said to have been caught in the act throwing contraband over the fence at the Macon County Jail has been arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says Candie Harris tossed the illegal contraband over the fence around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say the package included drugs and was intended for someone already inside the jail.
Harris now faces multiple drug-related charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
The U.S. marshals and the Region D Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force also assisted in the case.
