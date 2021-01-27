Alabama surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has surpassed 7,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Wednesday, the state reported 3,177 new cases and 276 new COVID-19 deaths.
Alabama has reported a total of 9,644 cases so far for the week and 515 deaths.
In Montgomery County, ADPH reported 130 cases Wednesday with a seven-day average of 130 cases per day. In all, the county has reported 515 cases for the week.
Alabama’s hospitals continue to see a decline in COVID-19 inpatients from a high of more than 3,100, but thousands are still being treated across the state.
On Tuesday, hospitals were treating 2,222 inpatients and the seven-day average was at 2,338 inpatients per day. On Wednesday, those numbers dropped to 2,122 hospitalized and and a seven-day average of 2,272.
In the Montgomery area, Baptist Health reported a drop in inpatient numbers from 147 Tuesday to 137 Wednesday. Jackson Hospital was treating 52 patients as of Wednesday.
Despite the decline, public health experts stress the need to mitigate the spread of the virus with social distancing, wearing a mask, and vigorous hand washing to continue on this downward trend.
The state’s vaccination efforts are ongoing. Currently, the state has been allotted 736,700 vaccine doses, including federal program allocations. A total of 280,608 of those doses have been administered so far.
Alabama hospitals and clinics are providing a limited number of vaccinations to frontline medical workers, those in nursing homes, those over 75, and those in law enforcement including police and firefighters.
Alabama’s school systems have been working to teach students through a variety of ways, whether in-person, through virtual or distance learning, or a hybrid option. ADPH and the state education department have since released a dashboard that is updated weekly that tracks the number of COVID-19 reports on a system-wide level. Each report includes combined student and staff data. Individual schools are not identified due to privacy policies.
The Alabama Department of Corrections oversees more than 26,000 inmates. It provides a report on the disease among prisoners and ADOC staff.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
