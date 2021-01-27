1 arrested after Tuesday evening Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder in connection to a Tuesday evening shooting.
Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of North Ripley Street.
Curtis Foxhall, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday after being developed as a suspect.
Court documents indicate the suspect fired multiple rounds into a sedan, hitting the victim three times, including once in the forearm, once in the chin, and once that caused a graze to the temple.
A motive for the shooting was not clear. Because the victim was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, Foxhall also faces a second felony for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Following his arrest, Foxhall was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where bond was set at $90,000.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.