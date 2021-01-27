Auburn, Alabama 2021 football schedules announced

By WSFA Staff | January 27, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 6:27 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the schedules for the 2021 college football season.

The season will start on Sept. 4.

According to the SEC, teams will play four non-conference games and eight conference match-ups.

To start of the season, the Auburn Tigers will face the Akron Zips at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 4. The Tigers are also scheduled to face the Penn State Nittany Lions, Georgia State Panthers and the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers will have a bye week on Oct. 23.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will kick off the season against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tide is set to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, New Mexico State Aggies and the Mercer Bears.

The Tide will have a bye week on Oct. 30.

Auburn’s schedule:

  • Sept 4: Auburn vs. Akron
  • Sept 11: Auburn vs. Alabama State
  • Sept 18 Auburn at Penn State
  • Sept 25: Auburn vs. Georgia State
  • Oct 2: Auburn at LSU
  • Oct 9: Auburn vs Georgia
  • Oct 16: Auburn at Arkansas
  • Oct 30: Auburn vs. Ole Miss
  • Nov 6: Auburn at Texas A&M
  • Nov 13: Auburn vs. Mississippi State
  • Nov 20:Auburn at South Carolina
  • Nov 27: Auburn vs. Alabama

Alabama’s schedule:

  • Sept 4: Alabama vs. Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Sept 11: Alabama vs. Mercer
  • Sept 18: Alabama at Florida
  • Sept 25: Alabama vs. Southern Miss
  • Oct 2: Alabama vs. Ole Miss
  • Oct 9: Alabama at Texas A&M
  • Oct 16: Alabama at Mississippi State
  • Oct 23: Alabama vs. Tennessee
  • Nov 6: Alabama vs. LSU
  • Nov 13: Alabama vs. New Mexico State
  • Nov 20: Alabama vs. Arkansas
  • Nov 27: Alabama at Auburn

The SEC Championship will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 4.

