Fast food chicken chain to open 4 Montgomery area stores

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Florida-based fast food chicken chain called Huey Magoos is expanding its business and said Wednesday it plans to open four stores in the Montgomery County area.
The company would not provide the exact locations of the new eateries but said each would be run by franchisees Scott Pratt and Doug Harris.
Huey Magoos serves hand-breaded, grilled, or “sauced” chicken tenders that are “marinated for 24-hours and then made to order.” The chain also serves salads, sandwiches, and wraps, its website says.
The restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru, and curbside pickup at participating restaurants.
It’s unclear how many jobs will be created or when official opening dates will happen though the company did say it expects to start serving customers some time in 2021.
The chain currently has restaurant locations in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.
