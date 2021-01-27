First phase of renovations to begin at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Garrett Coliseum has hosted acts ranging from Elton John concerts to monster truck shows, but the historic venue has not received a significant make-over since its opening in the 1950s.
“We were afraid some days we weren’t going to be able to turn the lights on but next week we are guarantee we are going to be able to turn the lights on,” Montgomery city council president Charles Jinright.
A new power transformer will represent the first phase of the renovation process which means air conditioning for the first time in the center’s history.
“This will make us much more efficient give us much better power distribution throughout the building and really improve everything inside her,” Garrett Coliseum director of events Bill Hardin said.
This will be one of three phases to complete a full electrical upgrade to the facility.
Jinright says Garrett Coliseum generates from 50 to 100 million dollars a year. He believes the renovations could triple that number.
“Yesterday we get a call for professional soccer, professional hockey called us wanting to bring a professional hockey team here. So, all of those things are available when you start listening to people and talking to people so the skies the limit,” Jinright said.
While the renovations are happening Garrett Coliseum will still be open for business.
Right now, 35 events are scheduled for 2021.
