Governor: Alabama to receive ‘slight increase’ in vaccine supply

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama will receive a slight increase in its COVID-19 vaccine supply from the federal government, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday.
Ivey participated in a call with the White House Tuesday.
During the call, new White House COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients provided updates on the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
According to the governor’s office, vaccines will be distributed based on each state’s population level. Alabama will also be able to redistribute unused doses from the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program to the general population.
“I’m pleased that Alabama will receive a slight increase in our vaccine supply. Any margin of increase is appreciated, but we have a long way to go to be able to provide them to any Alabamian who wants one. Along with Dr. Harris, I’ll continue to advocate to our federal partners that we must be more efficient in shipping these to the states in order for us to get shots in arms,” Ivey said in a statement Tuesday.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 266,306 vaccine doses have been administered in Alabama.
ADPH says it is working with Walmart and other large companies to provide vaccinations to more people and in rural areas as more doses become available.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.