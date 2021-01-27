Man arrested after 4-year-old shot in Demopolis

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - Demopolis police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting of a child.
Police say the shooting happened Monday in the area of Hilltop Circle. Officers say they confirmed that shots were fired at a vehicle, striking a 4-year-old boy who was in the back seat. The child was struck in the shoulder.
The child was taken to Whitfield Memorial Hospital and later transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. He is currently listed in stable condition, according to police.
On Tuesday, officers arrested Samuel Earl Monroe Jr., 25, of Linden. Monroe was charged with attempted murder, assault in the first degree, and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is being held in the Marengo County Detention Center while waiting for a bond hearing.
