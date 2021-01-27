Quiet but cold weather is on the way!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today’s first (and main) round of rain is coming to an end. Skies will stay cloudy to overcast as we head into the afternoon, then a secondary, weak cold front will pass through and possibly bringing a few sprinkles and isolated showers.
Conditions will turn breezy/ windy later this afternoon behind our departing cold fronts. Sustained wind speeds will be 10-15 mph with gusts reaching 20-25 mph.
This wind will stick around tonight and tomorrow, too!
This wind will be ushering in a much colder air mass. Lows tonight will fall into the lower and middle 30s, and wind chill temperatures Thursday morning will be in the 20s areawide.
Despite ample sunshine tomorrow, highs will only get to the low 50s. Then, Thursday night will be our coldest as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.
Dry weather continues for Friday and Saturday with plenty of sun Friday and more clouds for Saturday. Highs warm a bit into the upper 50s Friday and lower 60s Saturday afternoon.
Another chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm enters the forecast for the Saturday night-Sunday time period thanks to another cold front set to move through.
Severe weather looks unlikely with that system despite highs in the upper 60s.
We’ll dry out Monday and see another shot of colder air to begin next week. Highs will return to the 50s and lows will likely fall back into the lower 30s.
