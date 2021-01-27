Police: Man charged with shooting into cars, residence in Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Troy man has been arrested after he shot into several cars and a residence over the weekend, according to Troy police.
Police said 19-year-old Reco Dynell Harris has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Three Notch.
When officers arrived, they found several cars and a residence that had been shot into.
Investigators say after investigating further, they were able to get a warrant on Harris.
Authorities took Harris into custody early Wednesday morning. He is being held at the Pike County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
