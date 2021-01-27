Police: Woman shot at Montgomery apartment complex dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a woman shot at an apartment complex Tuesday has died.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the victim has been identified as Katherine Simmons, 29.
Police and medics were called to the area of Meadowridge Lane around 2:19 p.m. on a call that someone had been shot. At the scene, Coleman says officers found Simmons who had life-threatening injuries.
A WSFA 12 News photographer found the shooting scene at the Arbor Station apartment complex.
Coleman says Simmons was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from her injuries.
No details surrounding the shooting have been released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 215-stop, secret witness at 625-4000, or police at 625-2831.
Simmons’ death is the fifth homicide in 2021 for the capital city.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.