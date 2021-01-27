$1,000 reward for suspect sought in Barbour County home invasion

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for the capture of a suspect wanted in a Barbour County home invasion.
According to Barbour County Tyrone Smith, Marcus Channing March, 36, is wanted for a home invasion that took place in Louisville on Dec. 21.
Limited details were available about the crime but Smith did say an assault happened during the home invasion.
If you have any information on Channing’s whereabouts or any knowledge of this crime, please contact the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 334-775-3434.
