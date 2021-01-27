State redistributing vaccines to speed up process

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The state is keeping a close eye on hundreds of vaccine providers to make sure they’re giving them out as fast as possible.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says so far 4,000 doses have been identified and are in the process of being relocated to vaccine providers who can give the shots out faster. This is a part of a healthcare survey that’s underway. That survey will also make sure that once vaccines are administered-that providers are properly reporting them in the state’s electronic database.
“One of them is absolutely to ensure that every provider of COVID- 19 vaccine is entering their data into our system according to the guidelines that we have from the federal government and that’s so Alabama can get credit for every dose of vaccine that we have been given,” Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said.
Dr. Landers said the state hasn’t wasted a single dose of the vaccine.
Right now there are nearly 900 providers. The state is working with Walmart and other large companies to expand vaccination sites.
