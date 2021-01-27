Alabama’s first cases of new COVID-19 variant found in Montgomery, Jefferson counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that a new and more highly transmissible COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, has been identified in three Alabama residents.
Health officials say two of those Alabamians are from Montgomery County and one is from Jefferson County. Two are children under 19 and one is an adult.
These are the first reported cases in Alabama of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom in late 2020.
ADPH says the UAB Laboratory sequenced the specimens and identified them as the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7. This variant is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.
Experts don’t believe the strain is more deadly or that it will cause a worse case of COVID-19. They also expect it to be covered by the vaccines that have been introduced.
ADPH is closely monitoring the emergence of this variant, which has been detected in at least 24 other states, including Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina and at least 293 cases in the U.S.
State health officials say they expected such cases would be found in Alabama due to virus mutations.
According to ADPH, many infectious disease experts and the CDC have indicated that the current vaccine should be effective against the U.K. strain, but this is still being studied.
Currently, the U.K. variant has not definitively been linked to worse outcomes of the disease.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.