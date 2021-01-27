Strawbridge reflects on buzzer beater to lift ASU past Southern

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is the biggest shot in Alabama State sophomore guard Kenny Strawbridge’s career.
“Yeah, for sure. Yeah, that’s definitely the best shot at any level,” said Strawbridge.
With the Hornets tied at 64 against Southern Monday night in Montgomery, Strawbridge caught LaTrell Tate’s blocked three-point attempt with less than second remaining in the game.
Strawbridge tossed up a prayer from under the basket as time expired.
After three bounces, it dropped in for the game-winning shot.
Alabama State beat Southern 66-64 for the Hornets second win this season.
“Luckily, I was just right there. So, I caught it in stride and went up with my left. I didn’t realize what hand I shot it with. I didn’t know what hand I shot it with or nothing until I saw the video. I shot it with my left hand when I’m actually right-handed. So yeah, I just threw it up. I got a split second looking at the rim and threw it up at the rim. Put a little bit of air on it so it would get a chance and that’s what happened. It went in with a few bounces,” said Strawbridge.
The shot has garnered national attention, and Strawbridge has been named the SWAC Impact Player of the Week.
He finished the night with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Alabama State is now 2-5 and will travel to Texas Southern on Saturday.
