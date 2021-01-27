Two suspects wanted in Opelika wanted for theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in Opelika for theft at a sporting goods store.
The incident happened Jan. 2 at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Enterprise Drive.
Two suspects were seen on camera entering the store at 4:30 p.m. The first suspect is described as a female with pink and red braids. She was wearing a burgundy jacket, gray top, ripped jeans, and sneakers with pink laces. The second suspect is a female who was wearing a white headband, gray top, black pants, and black shoes.
Opelika police say it’s believed the suspects were previously involved in theft of property at the store Dec. 31, 2020.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
