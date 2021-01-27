UAB, JSU to play 2021 football match-up in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The UAB Blazers and Jacksonville State Gamecocks are set for a football matchup in the 2021, but they won’t be playing each other in Birmingham or Jacksonville.
Wednesday, both teams announced they’ll meet on neutral ground in Montgomery.
The Blazers open their season against the Gamecocks at Montgomery’s historic downtown Cramton Bowl, home of the postseason Montgomery Bowl and Camellia Bowl match-ups.
UAB and JSU are still working to nail down final details about the game, but it will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
