What and where to donate to folks in need after Monday’s tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - If you would like to donate items to folks who were displaced from their homes because of Monday night’s tornado in the Fultondale and Center Point areas, there are several places you can do so.
Donations are being accepted at the former JCCEO building behind Center Point City Hall. The address is 2209 Center Point Parkway.
They are accepting items such as water, non-perishables, baby items, cleaning supplies, and tarps.
Donations are being accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Any storm victim can also drop by during those times if you need assistance.
A list of specific items that are needed is below:
- Hygiene products
- Feminine hygiene products
- Diapers & wipes
- Adult diapers and bed pads
- Ensure
- Formula
- Cleaning supplies
- Pet food
- Trash bags
- Work gloves
- Gatorade
- Protein bars
- Pillows blankets
- Laundry detergent
- Garbage bags
- Plastic totes
- case of water
- Socks, multiple sizes
- Gallon Size Plastic Zip Lock Bags
- Hand sanitizer
- Face masks
The mayor of Fultondale also says items can be dropped off at the Fultondale City Hall or the Fultondale Fire Department.
Also, the city of Brookside is gathering items to be donated to folks in need. You can drop off any of the following items at the Brookside Police Department:
- Bottled water
- Canned Food
- Tooth paste
- Toothbrushes
- Deodorant
- Soap & Shampoo
- Towels
- Diapers
- Baby Wipes
- Small bags or backpacks
- Gatorade or Powerade
- Blankets or sleeping bags
- Gift cards
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon says there will be trailer at his office Wednesday morning for donations. The address is 2728 Lurleen Wallace Blvd. Donations will be accepted anytime between Wednesday and Friday morning.
The City of Hoover is also accepting donations at any Hoover Fire Station from now through Sunday at 5 p.m. The following items are being accepted:
- Tarps
- Hygiene products
- Feminine hygiene products
- Diapers & wipes
- Adult diapers & bed pads
- Socks (multiple sizes)
- Ensure
- Formula
- Pet food
- Cleaning supplies
- Trash bags
- Work gloves
- Gatorade
- A case of water
- Protein bars
- Pillows & blankets
- Laundry detergent
- Plastic totes
- Gallon-sized plastic Ziplock bags
- Hand sanitizer
- Face masks
Bryan Elementary School in Morris is holding a supply drive on January 28-29. Toiletries, water, canned goods, diapers, wipes and gift cards are being accepted and can be dropped off in bins set up in the rotunda.
Brock’s Gap Intermediate in Hoover is also accepting donations for Fultondale. Its student council is collecting items through next Friday.
