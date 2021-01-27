What’s next for Wetumpka after HGTV show?

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Production has largely wrapped up on HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ show in Wetumpka. The show’s hosts, Erin and Ben Napier, are gone, but not hopes of what’s coming once the show airs.
Wetumpka has its casino but Jenny Stubbs will tell you the city hit its own version of a jackpot last summer.
“So there’s no amount of money I can conceive of that would pay for that type of marketing for downtown Wetumpka,” said Stubbs, who is the director for Main Street Wetumpka.
During the height of its production, the HGTV show had dozens of personnel working in the city. The payout could be even greater once the show airs in early spring. An exact date isn’t yet clear.
“Even Ben and Erin said ‘you know things are going to change, you’re going to see a lot more people. Show the love of your community, show it off’,” Stubbs said.
The reality of the Napiers being in town is still in full bloom. The excitement has yet to wear off and, quite frankly, it probably won’t because of what is likely to come; more visitors far beyond the borders of Alabama.
“We’re anticipating big change. We don’t know what to expect but we expect some big changes,” said Pam Martin who owns The Market Shoppes in downtown Wetumpka.
In many ways, the fact that Wetumpka was chosen out of 2,600 cities and towns in the country represented a victory, a comeback from one its darkest days two years ago when a tornado came calling. The scars still mark the downtown area.
“I really believe a lot of why Wetumpka was chosen, I’m sure there were a lot of reasons and I may never know some of them, but one of them is our resiliency and our ability to work together as a community,” Stubbs believes.
And so here we are two years later. The city is back, fresh off a visit by a major TV production and as they often say in the business, “stay tuned.”
