YMCA of Greater Montgomery bringing back its Learning Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Montgomery Public Schools going back to virtual learning on Feb. 1, the YMCA of Greater Montgomery is bringing back its virtual learning program to help students out.
The YMCA’s Learning Academy provides students with a safe environment for remote learning.
The Learning Academy is offered from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday at the East YMCA, Goodtimes YMCA and Cleveland YMCA.
Students will be able to get help with access to online learning and homework.
Lara Wilson, vice president of mission advancement, said the students will get help staying on task with their schoolwork. Afterward, they can play with their fellow students.
In the afternoon, they will have access to activities like devotion, arts and crafts, games and recreational activities.
A snack and lunch are provided.
You can register at the YMCA of Greater Montgomery website.
The weekly cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.
