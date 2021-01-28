Alabama reports 3,600 COVID-19 cases Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama added more than 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That brings the state’s seven-day average to 2,070 new cases per day.
Alabama has reported a total of 39,535 cases over the last 14 days.
ADPH has also updated its color-coded county risk assessment map to show that none of the state’s 67 counties are currently under a high or extremely high risk, which is outlined in red. See the data map below.
Alabama’s hospitals continue to see a decline in COVID-19 inpatients from a high of nearly 3,100 during the holiday surge, but thousands are still being treated across the state.
On Monday, hospitals were treating 2,285 inpatients. By Thursday, that rate had fallen to 2,052.
In the Montgomery area, Baptist Health reported a drop in inpatient numbers from 155 Monday to 124 on Thursday. Jackson Hospital was treating 52 patients Thursday, down from 60 on Monday.
Despite the decline, public health experts stress the need to mitigate the spread of the virus with social distancing, wearing a mask, and vigorous hand washing to continue on this downward trend.
The state’s vaccination efforts are ongoing. Currently, the state has been allotted 764,125 vaccine doses, including federal program allocations. A total of 302,269 of those doses, or about 40 percent, have been administered so far.
Meanwhile, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said there’s just not enough vaccine to go around, but added ADPH will soon announce a time frame for expanding who can get the vaccinations.
Auburn University announced Thursday it is starting to vaccinate those in its campus community who are under age 75.
COVID vaccination clinics are being announced in multiple counties for the coming days.
Alabama COVID-19 Data Dashboard
ADPH provides data on a number of points related to COVID-19. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard
Alabama hospitals and clinics are providing a limited number of vaccinations to frontline medical workers, those in nursing homes, those over 75, and those in law enforcement including police and firefighters.
Alabama County Risk Indicator Map
The ADPH provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
Alabama K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard
Alabama’s school systems have been working to teach students through a variety of ways, whether in-person, through virtual or distance learning, or a hybrid option. ADPH and the state education department have since released a dashboard that is updated weekly that tracks the number of COVID-19 reports on a system-wide level. Each report includes combined student and staff data. Individual schools are not identified due to privacy policies.
Alabama Department of Corrections COVID-19 Data Dashboard
The Alabama Department of Corrections oversees more than 26,000 inmates. It provides a report on the disease among prisoners and ADOC staff.
Nationwide County-by-County COVID-19 Dashboard
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
