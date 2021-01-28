ALEA issues missing, endangered persons alert for Enterprise man

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide emergency missing and endangered persons alert on behalf of the Enterprise Police Department.
ALEA and Enterprise police are asking the public for help finding Tylor Michael Wardrobe.
The 19-year-old may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement, according to police.
Wardrobe was last seen Thursday around 7 a.m. in Enterprise.
Wardrobe is described as being Native Hawaiian. He has brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 6′3″ and 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at 334- 347-2222 or call 911.
