Auburn University vaccinating employees under 75

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University has begun vaccinating individuals in its campus community, including employees, under 75 years old.
According to the university’s COVID Resource Center, Auburn is currently in Phase 1C. Those included in Phase 1C are:
- Individuals 1) who are required to be on campus to perform their job duties, and 2) who are unable to consistently maintain physical distancing while at work due to job responsibilities
- Other adults with high-risk medical condition as specified by the CDC and/or are age 65 or older that do not fall under 1b.
- Designated student population involved in remote or off-campus clinical settings, including internships and practicums that involve direct human contact.
According to the university, it has received 7000 doses and 4,695 had been administered as of Tuesday.
Individuals who currently quality for the vaccine in Alabama are healthcare providers, residents of long-term care facilities, people who are 75 years old and older, police officers and firefighters.
However, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris confirmed last week that some communities had expanded vaccinations beyond the current priority group.
“We’ve told all providers that Alabama is in this current phase and this is your priority group, but if you have vaccine available and you are making sufficient outreach and you’re communicating with other providers in your community, and there aren’t uncovered people in these priority groups who are seeking a vaccine, then they have the ability to touch these other groups if they can do that,” Harris said. “We mostly want to do that to make sure they’re not wasting vaccine or they don’t have vaccine on the shelf so I know some educators have already begun to receive that, and we don’t quarrel about that.”
ADPH officials say they have been in contact with Auburn University about its distribution of vaccines.
Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said while some communities may be ahead of others, the state has reached out to Auburn and other entities “to clarify the allocation plan and ensure that community outreach has been adequate for current risk groups prior to entities moving to additional subsets of eligible groups.”
Auburn isn’t the first in the state to move forward with vaccinating those outside of the groups that qualify for the vaccine. Some Alabama communities have started vaccinating teachers.
On Monday, Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Ann Roy Moore announced the school district would return to remote learning on Feb. 1, and it would continue until the vaccine was made available to MPS employees. Several MPS teachers and other staff have died this school year. Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey confirmed some of those deaths were related to COVID-19.
Following the announcement of four deaths in MPS last week, the Alabama Education Association called on the school system and Moore to allow remote teaching and learning.
On Thursday, legislators said there is widespread public frustration and anger over the vaccine rollout.
Alabama will soon announce a time frame for expanding who can get COVID-19 vaccinations. State Health Officer Scott Harris made the announcement Thursday during budget hearings.
Harris said the state will provide more information Friday. He said supply is the main problem in trying to get more people vaccinations since there is not enough to go around.
